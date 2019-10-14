One transported to hospital after vehicle roll-over on Sumner Road

A one-vehicle accident, described as a roll-over on dispatch calls, sent one person to the hospital today, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Broken Bow Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene, about 13 miles south of Broken Bow on Sumner Rd.

An unofficial report from authorities on the scene say there was one person, a female, in the vehicle, a pick-up truck, and that she was responsive at the scene and said she had back pain..

She was transported from the scene to Broken Bow by ambulance which reached town about 1:45 p.m.

Check back at www.custercountychief.com for further details as they become available.