Oops! We made a mistake!

In the Aug. 8, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief, a photo has been misidentified on page A8.

In the lower left corner of the County Fair photos, a photo of Devin Peterson has been mistakenly identified as Shay Herman.

The information for the photo should read: Pictured above with her Champion Dairy Goat - Non-milking doe is Devin Peterson of the Tail Twisters 4-H Club.

The Chief apologies to Devin and to Shay for the mistake. A correction will also be printed in the Chief.