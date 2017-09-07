Open House at Custer Electric & Irrigation/ Carquest Sept. 7

An open house is currently taking place in the north garage area of Custer Electric & Irrigation/ Carquest located at 2051 S. E St. in Broken Bow. Free goodies are being given away by Carquest and a drawing for a small grill, cooler and other supplies is provided at the event. Free pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips and a drink are also currently being given away to guests, so stop by before they run out!