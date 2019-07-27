Parks Board to recommend Powers to council

At the Monday evening (Aug. 5, 2019) Broken Bow Parks Board meeting, the six member board voted to recommend Pat Powers to the City Council for appointment as the seventh member of the board.

If approved by the City Council, Powers would serve until Feb., 2020.

The park board had recommended Cecil Burt to the Board in April however, Mayor Berghorst submitted the name of Doug Daake and then Pat Powers to the council. The city council voted to table appointments to the Park Board until October with council members stating they would not consider any mayoral appointee who did not have the support of the volunteer board.

