Paul Parliament honored at NSB open house; retiring after 32 years

Paul Parliament, CEO of Nebraska State Bank (NSB), is retiring at the end of December. Parliament came to NSB June 1, 1985. His 32+ years of service were honored at the holiday open house at the downtown branch of Nebraska State Bank.

The biggest change he's seen over the decades is technology, he said. "Also the growth and size of operations...Farms and businesses are bigger now."

Retirement plans are "nothing major," he said. He has family in Minnesota with four grandchildren in Rogers, Minn. so he and Irene, his wife of 48 years, will spend a lot of time there.

Parliament will remain on the board. The new CEO of NSB will be named in January.