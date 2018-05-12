Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7

In remembrance of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the following "Out of the Past" was printed in the Dec. 6, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief. The articles below were printed in the Custer County Chief Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, 1941.

Out of the Past - December, 1941, 77 years ago

Dec. 11, 1941

United States is at war with Japan

The United States of America and the Empire of Japan formally went to war against each other on Monday of this week, December 8, after the Japanese had started hostilities Sunday with a sudden attack on United State possessions in the Pacific. An American rally of power followed the Japanese sudden attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in which 1,500 persons were killed, several hundred more injured, several American planes destroyed and some serious damaged inflicted on American naval boats. The British Empire lost little time in declaring war against Japan after the attacks Sunday and the nations of the western hemisphere have joined in the common defense of the interest of the Americas.

President’s War Message Delivered to Congress Monday Dec. 8

“Yesterday, December 7 1941 - a date which will live in infamy - the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the empire of Japan.” In addition to the attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the President listed the following attacks: Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, Philipine Islands, Wake Island and Midway Island. President’s address to nation Tuesday Dec. 9 President Roosevelt in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening declared confidently that America was going to win the war and the peace that follows. He asserted in a radio address to the people of his country that “we must begin the great task that is before us by abandoning once and for all the illusion that we can ever again isolate ourselves from the rest of humanity.” Mr. Roosevelt said America was in the war “all the way.”

Dog-drawn taxicabs in Paris

Dog-drawn taxicabs have made their appearance in Paris. Horses have been sent to the front and a gasoline famine has forced withdrawal of motor taxicabs.

Dec. 18, 1941

Lt. Lomax died in action during bombing attack

An official navy department message received early Friday morning of last week by Mr. and Mrs. James Lomax of near Broken Bow brought sorrowful news that their son, Naval Lieutenant Stuart F. Lomax, had been lost in action at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7. The death of Lieut. Lomax was the first reported war casualty of a Custer County boy.

Note: In July, 2016, a Naval Sword and other items which belonged to Lt. Lomax were presented to the American Legion Palmer-Lomax Post 126 in Broken Bow. They were given to the post by Tom Hill of Duncanville, Texas. Hill was 14 when he helped a woman who he believed to be Lomax’s mother clean a house in Broken Bow. She didn’t want the sword and Hill said he kept it because he somehow felt it was special. Upon returning it to Custer County, Hill said “For whatever reason, I kept the sword and now I know why.” The sword is on display at the Broken Bow Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Hitler ill - best news of the year

Ankara, Dec. 15 (1941) U.P - Adolph Hitler was reported to have been forced by an imminent nervous breakdown to quit the Russian front and retire to his Berchtesgaden retreat for a rest. His doctors told him he had strained his nervous system to the breaking point at field headquarters on the eastern front directing the German campaign in Russia, informants said Hitler finally agreed to go to the Bavarian mountain retreat.