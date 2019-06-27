Planes on a train rolled through Broken Bow a little after 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Driving towards Broken Bow from Ansley Thursday afternoon, Custer County Chief Editor Mona Weatherly noticed unique-looking cargo on a short train headed west. She grabbed a photo or two through car windows then took more photos at the railroad crossing on Memorial Drive near the Fairgrounds.

The cargo appears to be bodies of Spirit Airlines airplanes.

So we have photos of planes on trains taken from an automobile!