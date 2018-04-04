Planning Commission meeting held April 4, 2018

Jeff Ray, the planning department manager for JEO Consulting Group's Omaha office, went over the Broken Bow Zoning Ordinance and Comprehensive Plan with the Broken Bow Planning Commission during their monthly meeting held April 4. The Comprehensive plan was approved to be brought before the city council during the April 10th meeting. A lot split at 1750 North 9th Ave. was also approved to be brought before the city council during the April 10th meeting. Zoning regulations were not approved by the planning commission due to significant changes that might potentially be made. Zoning regulations were tabled for the next meeting. The next Planning Commission meeting will be May 2, 2018 at 2 p.m.