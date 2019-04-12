Post office to not deliver to some rural mailboxes due to roads

U.S. Postal customers living along roads that are currently marked as "Closed" will no longer have mail delivered to their mailboxes, according to a letter delivered to many customers in the area. Instead, customers are asked to pick up their mail at either the Broken Bow or Callaway post office.

Broken Bow Post Master Pam Young states in the letter "Our carriers have been informed by their auto insurance providers, that if they travel on a closed road, or a road stating 'local traffic only,' or 'closed to through traffic,' their insurance is voided."

Mail will be held at the post offices for the impacted customers until the "Road closed" signs are removed.

Young apologized for the situation and added, "I can't have mail carriers jeopardizing their vehicles, or more importantly, their safety."

The hours for the Post Offices are

Callaway

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Saturday 9-10:15 a.m.

Broken Bow

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday -Friday

8:30-11 a.m. Saturday

Letters about the delivery changes have been delivered to post offices along the affected routes.

"In my career the Postal Service, I have never seen roads closed for this length of time...it is an extreme inconvenience for all involved," Young said in the letter.