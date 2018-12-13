Potential storm could impact holiday travel

A strong winter storm system is moving into the central and northern High Plains and it could impact Christmas travel according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte. However, the NWS is not yet ready to forecast snow accumulations

The path of the storm could vary as much as 400 miles, meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen said during a briefing Thursday afternoon. He emphasized the system is still seven days out and the could shift north or south, changing the impact of the storm.

The system is expecting to arrive in central Nebraska late Christmas Day night and could possibly linger through Thursday, Dec. 27. Jorgensen said there is high confidence that winds as high as 25 mph are likely with the system.

Travel to reach holiday destinations will most likely not be impacted, however “getting home will be the concern,” Jurgensen said.

“We want to get the word out,” Jurgensen said. “There is a lot of information on the internet, and a lot it misinformation.” He encouraged people to monitor reliable sources to gain information about the coming storm and said further briefings will be held.