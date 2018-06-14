Potentially dangerous heat today (06/28/18) - Heat Advisory issued

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory effective from noon CDT/11 a.m. MDT today (06/28/18) to 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT this evening much of the state including central Nebraska.

Temperatures in the 90s to around 100 and dew points in the mid 60s to upper 70s will produce heat indices of 100 to 105. Strong sunshine will enhance the danger in unshaded areas.

Included in the Heat Advisory are the following Nebraska counties: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes and Frontier including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood

* Heat Index Values...100 to 105.

* Impacts...heat related illnesses are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.