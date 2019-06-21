Poultry photo contest for 4-H and FFA members deadline July 15

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is encouraging 4-H and FFA members to share their passion for poultry by entering NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest. NDA sponsors this annual event to give 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to promote and support Nebraska’s poultry industry through photography. Entries must be postmarked by July 15, 2019.

“NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest highlights the state’s diverse poultry population,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “These 4H and FFA members are committed to raising quality poultry and show birds, and this contest lets them use their photography skills to demonstrate, at the state level, their commitment to the poultry industry. We look forward to seeing this year’s group of creative entries.”

NDA staff members will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills. Contest rules and official entry forms are available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov.

Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials and on social media.

The Photo Contest also gives NDA the opportunity to share information on biosecurity measures that poultry owners can use to keep their flocks healthy and prevent the spread of diseases. Virulent or Exotic Newcastle Disease (vND) has been found in production facilities and backyard poultry flocks on the west coast. Bird owners in Nebraska should always practice sound biosecurity measures to help prevent diseases like vND and avian influenza. If a disease outbreak is suspected, poultry owners can call their local veterinarian or NDA at 800-831-0550.