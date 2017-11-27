Preparations under way for Festival of Lights

The mercury in the thermometer may be edging over 70 degress today, Nov. 27, 2017, but all the better to prepare for Santa and the Festival of Lights Parade in Broken Bow this evening.

Santa will be in the Square at 4:30 p.m.

Parade line-up is 5:30 p.m. on D Street between Custer Federal and the Courthouse.

The parade is at 6:30 p.m.

The high for the day in Broken Bow is forecast to be 77 degrees, by the National Weather Service. At 12:53 p.m., the temp at the Broken Bow Airport was 71 degrees, according to www.weather.gov.