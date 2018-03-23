Pressman Ellingson set to retire after 46 years at the Chief

The public is invited to an open-house to honor long-time pressman Galen Ellingson who will retire from the Custer County Chief March 30, 2018. The open house is 1:30-3:00 p.m. Friday, March 30.

Ellingson started working at the newspaper 46 years ago in 1971 with a year and a half hiatus. His years at the Chief have been in the press room, printing the newspaper and custom print jobs over the years.

He has operated the Goss printing press, a Chief model 17, the Heidelberg GTO and more.

As Ellingson transitions into retirement, the Heidelberg and other small presses will keep running at the Chief. Pressman David White will step in to print medical instructions, envelopes, office forms and more.

The Chief congratulates Galen on his retirement and wishes him the best in retirement.