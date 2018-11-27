Prize winning floats in Festival of Lights Parade

The Tumbleweed Cafe's float with Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves took first place in the 2018 Festival of Lights Parade Monday evening, Nov. 26. The first place prize was $50 in Chamber Bucks.

Winning $30 in Chamber Bucks for second place was Nebraska State Bank's Polar Express. A train car was filled with children of NSB employees and the conductor of the train was bank President/CEO Stuart Fox.

Third place went to the Girl Scouts for their Whoville float, complete with Grinch in the chimney. They won $20 in Chamber Bucks.