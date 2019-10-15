Prowl for owls and other nocturnal creatures

The next installment of Rowe Adventures is the Owl Prowl, a family-friendly, education event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures. The event is from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, Saturday, Oct. 26.

During the event, people can participate in guided Owl Prowl hikes which occur in half-hour intervals starting at 7 p.m.. For up-close views of live owls, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery will have demonstrations with multiple owl species that will include information about each owl, why they were brought to the raptor recovery, and answer any questions people may have.

The event will also feature a variety of activities including owl pellet dissection, examining furs and skulls of nocturnal animals, trail walks to search for eye shine, and an art activity.

“Owl Prowl is a great opportunity for families to get out and explore nature at night,” Beka Yates, the education manager at Rowe Sanctuary, said. “The experience of going out and listening to wild owls call in the night is truly unique and special for many people.”

Cookies and hot cider will be available for all attendees. The cost to attend is $5 per person or $10 per family. Registration is not required.