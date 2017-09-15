PSC to hold second public hearing on Next Generation 911 Master Plan (LB938)

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an Order entering a location, date and time for a second public hearing allowing for public comment on the 911 Service System Act (LB938) Next Generation 911 Master Plan.

Planned for the City Council Chambers in North Platte, the public hearing will take place Thursday, October 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Council Chambers are located at the City Hall, 211 West 3rd Street, North Platte, Lincoln County.

“As public safety expectations evolve it is important Nebraska continue to transition toward Next Generation 911,” David Sankey, state 911 director, said. “We appreciate the comments that were received following our first public hearing and look forward to sharing the updated plan in October.”

A revised draft of the Next Generation 911 Master Plan is located on the homepage of the PSC website .

For those who cannot make the public hearing, the PSC will provide a livestream for viewing the hearing on the Nebraska Public Service Commission Facebook page at . The livestream will be for viewing purposes only.

Question or comments should be made to the PSC State 911 Department at .

This is the second of two public hearings to allow comment on the 911 Service System Act (LB938) Next Generation 911 Master Plan. Once completed the plan will be finalized and presented to the Legislature by the end of December.