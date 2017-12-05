PSC sets oral arguments in Keystone XL motions

Monday, December 4, the Nebraska Public ServiceCommission (PSC) issued an Order setting oral arguments for motions filed in the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application docket.

This is a routine proceeding in which each party is given time to provide comments on their motion. No cross-examination or questions from other parties are allowed and no decision will be made by the Commission. A decision will be issued at a later date.

Oral arguments will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, in the PSC Hearing Room, 1200 N Street Suite 300, Lincoln. Doors to the Hearing Room will be open at 12:30 p.m. Space in the Hearing Room is limited; entry will be allowed on a first come, first serve basis.

A livestream of the proceedings will be provided by the Commission @ OP-0003KXLPipelineApplicationDocket-NR-Dec.12, 2017 1pm to 4pm CT as well as on the PSC Facebook Page.

As this is a legal proceeding and the potential for appeals exists, there will be no comment made

by the Commission following the proceeding.