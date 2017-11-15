PSC to vote on Keystone XL Pipeline Monday Nov. 13
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Monday, Nov. 20, the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will issue an Order on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application.
A vote on the Order will be taken during the Commission Meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the PSC Hearing Room, 1200 N Street, Suite 300, Lincoln.
Doors to the hearing room will open at 9:30. Space in the hearing room is limited; entry will be allowed on a first come, first serve basis.
The Commission meeting will be livestreamed @ as well as on the PSC Facebook page.
The final Order will be posted to the PSC website @ .
As the process is a legal proceeding and the potential for appeal exists there will be no comment made by the Commission with regard to decision
