Public can vote online until Nov. 7 for Nebraska State Patrol to receive grants for K9

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is among the national leaders in public votes for up to $5,000 in grants from Aftermath Services LLC.

NSP is competing with other K9 units from around the country for the grants. The public, online vote began in October and ends on November 7. The public can vote for the Nebraska State Patrol once per day using this link: http://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant/?department=D05204.

The Nebraska State Patrol Police Service Dog Division currently has eleven K9s, spread throughout Nebraska. NSP is looking to add another K9 to bring the unit to full strength. The estimated cost of adding a K9 to the team is $10,000.

In related news, the Nebraska State Patrol announced last Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the NSP Foundation received a donation of $5,000 from the WRK Family Foundation. The donation will specifically benefit NSP’s Police Service Dog Division. NSP’s K9s and their Trooper handlers demonstrated their skills for approximately 30 kids at Camp Sonshine, just south of Lincoln. The kids got a chance to meet two of NSP’s K9s, Bruin and Otto.

“Our PSD teams are an important part of the State Patrol mission. We love opportunities like this to allow kids to connect with the K9s and Troopers to see the work they can do.” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “We’re grateful to the WRK Family Foundation for their donation.”

“The WRK Family Foundation is excited to support the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit and all those who are involved in public safety to keep all Nebraskans safe each and every day.” Jean Jennings, President of the WRK Family Foundation, said.

