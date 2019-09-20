Public invited to give vets a Custer County sendoff

The public is invited to line the streets of Broken Bow to give eight veterans a Custer County sendoff as they leave for the Dawson County Hero Flight next Wednesday.

The veterans will leave the Veterans Memorial Building on 1st Avenue in Broken Bow at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The route is 1st Avenue from the Veterans Memorial Building to Hwy 2/South E; west Hwy 2/South E to the Square; south on Hwy 21.

The public is also invited to attend the Community Sendoff with a free meal at the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington at noon.

There will be a program and entertainment then 25 veterans from Central Nebraska and their escorts will leave at 2 p.m. for a three day trip to Washington, D.C.