Public invited to honor Korean War POW

The public is invited to honor of a Nebraska native who died while a Prisoner of War during the Korean War. The remains of Cpl. Richard Seadore will be escorted through Broken Bow at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The route will be along Hwy 2, from west to east, from Memorial Drive to Hwy 2. Seadore will be escorted from Callaway to Broken Bow.

Chris Ogle is asking the public to take part. “I’ve got 300 flags,” he said, for the public to hold. He is asking the public to line Hwy 2 on the south side from KCNI radio station to Hwy 70. The Legion Honor Guard will also be present. Ogle said he has 10 large flags and the 300 smaller flags will be for people to borrow and hold along Hwy 2.

The drive through Broken Bow is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.. People interested in lining Hwy 2 may want to arrive earlier. Organizers may meet in the Square at 9 a.m.

Seadore and his brother, John, joined the Army in 1949. John came home. Richard did not. He was taken prisoner by the Chinese and was later reported by the North Koreans to have died. His remains were identified recently using DNA. Another of Seadore’s brothers, Al Seadore, is a pastor in Callaway.

Seadore’s body has been cremated. His cremains will leave Callaway Friday morning and be escorted to Broken Bow with a scheduled arrival at 9:30 a.m. From Broken Bow, the Honor Guard will escort Seadore cremains to Westerville, Sargent, Taylor, Bassett, Ainsworth, and finally to Long Pine, Seadore’s home town and final resting place.