Rainfall through the weekend in Custer County area

As stated by a member of the North Platte National Weather Service, an accumulated amount of 2.91 inches of rain was recorded at the Broken Bow Airport from September 29 through the night of October 2. A bridge 1.5 miles west of Gates on Sargent Road was deemed unsafe for travel for a two day period of time. According to Chris Jacobson, the General Manager of the Custer County Highway Department, the sill holding up the bridge was weakened by the rainfall but as of last night the bridge was stabilized so that it can be safely driven on once more.