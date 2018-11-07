Reader's Choice "Best of the Best" to be announced Thursday morning live!

Who is the Best of the Best as chosen by readers of the Custer County Chief???

Listen to the Get Up and Go Breakfast Show on KCNI/KBBN radio and watch on Facebook Live to see who is the Best of the Best. Presentations will be live from 8:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.

And be sure and get your Reader’s Choice Shopping Guide available along with the Nov. 8 Custer County Chief to find specials and coupons available only in the Shopping Guide from the best businesses around!