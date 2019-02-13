Recyling Center proposed closing
At the last Custer County Supervisors meeting, the board discussed closing the Recycling Center, located on the west edge of Broken Bow, due to cost
Concerned citizens are worried about what may happen if the center is closed, including illegal burning, illegal dumping and illegal burying as well as the increased impact on the landfill.
If you want the center to remain open to accepting recyclable goods (plastic, aluminum, cardboard), you are encouraged to let your supervisor know.
Attend the Public Hearing at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the third floor Supervisor's Meeting Room at the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow.
You can also contact your supervisor to let them know that you support and use the recycling center and you want it to stay open.
The Supervisors are scheduled to tour the Recycling Center at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Read more about the potential closing of the Recycling Center in the Feb. 21, 2019 Custer County Chief.
Here is the contact information for the Custer County Board of Supervisors.
Bobby Myers, Dist. #1
308-870-1600
bmyers.bm94@gmail.com
Tammy Kleeb, Dist. #2
t_kleeb@hotmail.com
308-872-6582
Barry Fox, Dist. #3
308-870-2201
barry@tiffanytheater.com
Dwain Bryner, Dist. #4
4DKBryner@gmail.com
308-870-2531
Don Olson, Dist. #5
308-848-2932
Matthew Eggleston , Dist. #6
mweggleston@msn.com
308-870-1974
Doug Stunkel, Dist. #7
308-750-9469
Look for more information on this in the printed issue of the Custer County Chief Feb. 21 and here at www.custercountychief.com.
