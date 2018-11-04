Red Flag Warning extended in Nebraska

The Red Flag Warning for high fire risk was expanded Wednesday morning to include more of Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Red Flag Warning in effect until 10 p.m. CDT/9 p.m. MDT today (Wed., April 11, 2018) for low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains.

Winds will be northeast increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Relative Humidity could go as low as 35 percent.

Range fires will be difficult to control and extreme fire behavior will be possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.