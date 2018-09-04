Red Flag Warning, Fire Weather Watch Wed., Apr. 11, 2018

Large range fire spread with extreme fire behavior is expected Wednesday afternoon across southwest Nebraska, according to the National Weather Servicce (NWS). Erratic fire behavior is possible. Any range fire start will be difficult to control. If a holdover fire continues into Thursday, strong-shifting winds will allow the flank of the fire to become the head. Extreme growth would then be possible.

Keep informed with the latest forecast , especially Wednesday and Thursday as the models have shown some inconsistency the past few days. A small wobble in the models could suggest some major forecast updates.

Southwest Nebraska has the greatest potential to see elevated fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon, though portions of the panhandle, north central and central Nebraska could also see elevated conditions.