Results of the Cosmos Swim Team at Hastings
Following are the individual results of our local swimmers at Hastings.
Kaytee Crawfor (10) F
9-10 50 Free-1:07.69 (8th); 9-10 100 Back-3:38.57 (4th); 9-10 50 Fly-DQ.
Shaun Crawford (11) M
11-12 50 Free-40.81 (9th); 11-12 100 Back-1:55.60 (4th); 11-12 50 Fly-53.78 (5th); 11-12 200 IM-DQ; 11-12 400 Free-7:48.74 (2nd).
Zakary Crawford (13) M
13-14 50 Free-46.75 (7th); 13-14 100 Back-2:27.24 (4th); 13-14 50 Fly-1:11.33 (4th); 13-14 100 Breast-2:12.59 (6th).
Tylee Fenton (9) F
9-10 100 Free-2:12.94 (7th); 9-10 50 Back-1:08.46 (4th); 9-10 50 Breast-1:57.29 (7th); 9-10 50 Free-55.36 (6th); 9-10 100 Back-2:40.24 (2nd); 9-10 50 Fly-DQ.
Mara Fowler (8) F
8U 100 Free-2:17.64 (2nd); 8U 50 Back-DQ.
Noah Fowler (10) M
9-10 100 Free-1:53.23 (5th); 9-10 50 Back-1:00.13 (2nd); 9-10 50 Breast-DQ; 9-10 200 Free-4:02.71 (2nd).
Zephora Fowler (11) F
11-12 100 Free-1:45.21 (7th); 11-12 50 Back-1:09.16 (9th); 11-12 100 Fly-2:26.28 (6th); 11-12 50 Breast-1:02.95 (5th); 11-12 200 Breast-5:03.35 (3rd); 11-12 50 Free-44.78 (6th); 11-12 100 Back-DQ; 11-12 50 Fly-1:01.34 (5th); 11-12 100 Breast-2:23.59 (4th).
Lauryn Hansen (8) F
8U 100 Free-2:18.66 (3rd); 8U 50 Back-56.81 (1st); 8U 50 Breast-1:58.67 (1st).
Arianna Johnson (9) F
9-10 100 Free-2:27.33 (8th); 9-10 50 Back-1:22.56 (6th); 9-10 50 Breast-DQ; 9-10 50 Free-1:00.06 (7th); 9-10 100 Back-2:55.29 (3rd).
Braxtton Johnson (12) M
11-12 100 Free-1:44.12 (10th); 11-12 100 Fly-2:16.50 (4th); 11-12 200 Breast-5:25.42 (4th); 11-12 200 Free-3:58.29 (6th); 11-12 50 Fly-DQ; 11-12 100 Breast-DQ; 11-12 200 IM-4:23.38-(8th).
Alexandria Morris (13) F
13-14 100 Free-1:36.76 (7th); 13-14 50 Back-51.97 (3rd); 13-14 200 Back-5:04.90 (4th); 13-14 50 Breast-53.12 (3rd); 13-14 200 Free-3:55.71 (8th); 13-14 50 Free-39.66 (5th); 13-14 100 Back-2:06.74 (6th); 13-14 50 Fly-55.05 (4th); 13-14 100 Breast-DQ; 13-14 200 IM-4:36.19 (3rd).
Broderick Morris (11) M
11-12 100 Free-2:26.48 (14th); 11-12 50 Back-1:14.37 (12th); 11-12 200 Free-5:52.42 (9th); 11-12 50 Free-1:05.33 (11th); 11-12 100 Back-DQ.
Natasha Morris (15) F
15O 100 Free-1:49.24 (4th); 15O 50 Back-1:10.57 (2nd); 15O 50 Breast-57.02 (3rd); 15O 200 Breast-4:40.27 (2nd); 15O 200 Free-4:23.27 (4th); 15O 50 Free-47.42 (5th); 15O 100 Back-2:31.51 (4th); 15O 50 Fly-1:26.04 (3rd); 15O 100 Breast-2:15.16 (3rd); 15O 200 IM-5:25.25 (3rd).
Kennadi Ross (14) F
13-14 100 Free-1:37.70 (8th); 13-14 50 Back-55.58 (5th); 13-14 50 Breast-59.39 (5th); 13-14 200 Free-3:39.13 (7th); 13-14 50 Free-43.79 (7th); 13-14 50 Fly-50.85 (3rd); 13-14 400 Free-7:45.75 (3rd).
Remy Wheeler (9) F
9-10 100 Free-1:54.86 (4th); 9-10 50 Back-59.96 (3rd); 9-10 50 Breast-1:14.02 (5th); 9-10 50 Free-46.48 (4th); 9-10 50 Fly-DQ.
Wyatt Wheeler (11) M
11-12 100 Free-1:51.97 (12th); 11-12 50 Back-55.19 (9th); 11-12 50 Breast-1:12.14 (9th); 11-12 50 Free-40.10 (8th); 11-12 100 Back-2:02.23 (5th); 11-12 50 Fly-DQ.
Callie White (15) F
15O 100 Free-1:15.60 (3rd); 15O 50 Breast-38.16 (1st); 15O 200 Breast-3:35.31 (1st); 15O 200 Free-2:58.73 (3rd); 15O 50 Free-34.38 (4th); 15O 50 Fly-37.38 (2nd); 15O 100 Breast-1:29.92 (1st).
Jack White (10) M
9-10 100 Free-2:05.86 (6th); 9-10 50 Back-1:12.28 (4th); 9-10 50 Breast-1:29.87 (5th); 9-10 50 Free-52.66 (4th).
Category: