Results of the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo in Hastings June 13-16

The 2018 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo was at Hastings June 13-16. The cowboys and cowgirls gave it their all in the 1st Go Thursday, 2nd Go Friday and the Short Go Saturday despite the extreme hot weather.

Several of our local rodeo athletes had a successful week and stood out above the rest in what was a week of stiff competition.

Chase Miller of Broken Bow won the Boys Year End All Around, Colton Storer the Rerserve Rear End All Around and Clay Holz the Rookie of the Year.

Bailey Witt won the Girls Year End All Around, Jaylee Simonson of Dunning the Reserve Year End All Around and Wacey Day the Rookie of the Year.

Chase Miller won the All Around his last year of Junior High Rodeo and went on to win Nationals in Steer Wrestling.

Now Chase is finishing up his last year of High School Rodeo and this past weekend won the Boys Year End All Around. He has qualified for Nationals in Rock Springs, Wyo. July 15-23 in Steer Wrestling and Boys Cutting. Chase is also an alternate in Tie Down Roping.

Chase stated that it has always been his goal to win the All Around. He was leading going into State. He knew his goal would be a reality if he could just place in all his events. Chase would like to win a National Championship in Wyoming in July. He may have a shot at it in Steer Wrestling.

Chase has received a rodeo scholarship to Laramie County Community college in Laramie, Wyo. Chase will calf rope, team rope and steer wrestle. Chase plans on studying Technology of Agricultural Operations.

Following are the 2018 State Champions in each of the events.

Bayli Bilby was the State Champion in Girls Cutting, Trey Seevers in Bareback Riding, Grant Turek in Tie Down Roping, Sage Miller in Saddle Bronc Riding, Jaylee Simonson of Dunning in Pole Bending, Bailey Witt in Barrel Racing, Colten Storer in Reined Cow Horse, Jack Skavdahl in Trap Shooting, Sage Konicek in Boys Cutting, Wacey Day in Goat Tying, Danielle Wray in Breakaway Roping, Marshall Still of Oconto in Steer Wrestling, Cauy Pokorny of Stapleton and Clay Holz of Niobrara in Team Roping, Connor Halverson in Bull Riding and Ralph Saultz in Rifle shooting.

This year’s 2018 High School Rodeo Queen is Joscelyn Soncksen of Lexington. She attends school at SEM. First Runner Up was Kailey Pinney, Miss Congeniality was Caity Hesseltine of Halsey and Most Ticket Sales went to Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow.

The Boys Timed Event Trailer Winner was Tanner Whetham.

The Fort Brand Whitaker Award went to Gus Franzen.

There were several local cowboys and cowgirls that qualified for this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo. July 15-21. Following are the 2018 Nebraska High Schol Rodeo State Champions and National Qualifiers.

Girls Cutting:

1. Bayli Bilby

2. Concey Bader

3. Brook Bushhousen

4. Alexis Rutar

5. Ashton Troyer (Alt.)

Bareback Riding:

1. Trey Seevers

2. Guage McBride

3. Jared Schultis

Tie Down Roping:

1. Grant Turek

2. Kurtis Palmer

3. Tanner Whetham

4. Clayton Symons

5. Chase Miller

Broken Bow (Alt.)

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1. Sage Miller

2. Gus Franzen

3. Jack Skavdahl

4. Trey Seevers

5. Garrett Long (Alt.)

Pole Bending:

1. Jaylee Simonson

Dunning

2. Riata Day

3. Halli Haskell

4. Madison Mills

Eddyville

5. Danielle Wray (Alt.)

Boys Cutting:

1. Sage Konicek

2. Colten Storer

3. Ty Bass

Brewster

4. Chase Miller

Broken Bow

5. Wacey Flack

(Alt.)

Goat Tying:

1. Wacey Day

2. Emily Knust

3. Jessica Stevens

4. Britney Brosius

5. Bailey Witt (Alt.)

Breakaway Roping:

1. Danielle Wray

2. Emily Knust

3. Wacey Day

4. Jentri Hurlburt

Arcadia

5. Maddie Stump

Steer Wrestling:

1. Marshall Still

Oconto

2. Gus Franzen

3. Talon Mathis

4. Chase Miller

Broken Bow

5. Quade Potter

Team Roping:

1. Cauy Pokorny

Stapleton

Clay Holz

Niobrara

2. Cameron Jensen

Tanner Whetham

3. Gus Franzen

Tomas Margritz

4. Ty Chasek

Clayton Symons

5. Grant Lindsley (Alt.)

Nathan Poss

Barrel Racing:

1. Bailey Witt

2. Sydney Adamson

3. Shanna Bailey

4. Lexie Lowery

5. Reece Stanley (Alt.)

Reined Cow Horse:

1. Colten Storer

2. Cadell Brunsch

3. Ty Bass

Brewster

4. Kaine Stokey

5. Faith storer (Alt.)

Bull Riding:

1. Conner Halverson

2. Mason Ward

3. Dodge Daniels

4. BJ McAbee

Ansley

5. Ben Wood (Alt.)

Trap Shooting:

1. Jack Skavdahl

2. Keo Wever

3. Faith Simon

4. Hannah Simon

5. Brecken Preitauer

(Alt.)

Rifle Shooting:

1. Ralph Saultz

2. Sam Florell

3. Andrea Meyers

4. Caleb Smith

5. Jaycee Wooters (Alt.)

1st Go

June 14

Bareback Riding: 1st -Guage McBride -63; 2nd -Trey Seevers -61; 3rd -Jared Schultis -43.

Barrel Racing: 1st -Sydney Adamson -17.736; 2nd -Bailey Witt -17.804; 3rd -Shanna Bailey -18.062; 4th -Elle Ravenscroft -18.130; 5th -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -18.137; 6th -Hadley Teut -18.194; 7th -Riata Day -18.262; 8th -Brooklyn Leach, Dunning -18.318; 9th -Adeline Hobbs -18.340; 10th -Tallyn Simpson -18.367.

Boys Cutting: 1st -Hayden Jennings -142.5; 2nd -Ty Bass, Brewster -142.0; 3rd -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -141.0; 4th -Sage Konicek -140.5; 5th -Kaine Stokey -140.0; 6th -Colten Storer -140.0; 7th -Wacey Flack -134.0; 8th -Mason Ward -122.0.

Breakaway Roping: 1st -Jaya Nelson -2.620; 2nd -Riata Day -3.080; 3rd -Danielle Wray -3.170; 4th -Jenteri Hurlburt, Arcadia -3.240; 5th -Mataya Eklund -3.500; 6th -Maddie Stump -4.040; 7th -Wacey Day -4.240; 8th -Ashley Odenbach, Taylor -4.350; 9th -Faith Storer -4.460; 10th -Sydney Adamson -12.500.

Bull Riding: 1st -Ben Wood -78.0; 2nd -Conner Halverson -72.0; 3rd -Dodge Daniels -70.0; 4th -BJ McAbee, Ansley -68.0; 5th -Mason Ward -64.0.

Girls Cutting: 1st -Bayli Bilby -143.5; 2nd -Brook Bushhousen -143.0; 3rd -Concey Bader -141.0; 4th -Ashton Troyer -139.0; 5th -Maddie Stump -139.0; 6th -Alexis Rutar -137.0; 7th -Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow -134.0; 8th -Faith Storer -127.0.

Goat Tying: 1st -Wacey day -7.790; 2nd -Bailey Witt -7.850; 3rd -Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington -8.200; 4th -Ally Micheel, Sargent -8.660; 5th -Hadley Teut -8.870; 6th -Britney Brosius -9.090; 7th -Mataya Eklund -9.220; 8th -Mable McAbee, Ansley -9.670; 9th -Jessica Stevens -9.870; 10th -Brooklyn Leach, Dunning -10.160.

Pole Bending: 1st -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -21.450; 2nd -Riata Day -21.602; 3rd -Adeline Hobbs -21.760; 4th -Mataya Eklund -21.889; 5th -Brooke McCully, Mullen -22.036; 6th -Lexie lowery -22.064; 7th -Madison Mills, Eddyville -22.162; 8th -Danielle Wray -22.304; 9th -Elle Ravenscroft -22.559; 10th -Andrea Meyer -22.563.

Saddle Bronc: 1st -Sage Miller -62.0; 2nd -Dalton Kunkee, Lexington -50.0; 3rd -Jack Skavdahl -45.0.

Steer Wrestling: 1st -Clay Holz -4.820; 2nd -Gus Franzen -5.070; 3rd -Talon Mathis -5.180; 4th -Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton -5.660; 5th -Quade Potter -5.780; 6th -Marshall Still, Oconto -6.150; 7th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -6.210; 8th -Ty Chasek -6.470; 9th -Parker Johnston -7.730; 10th -Clayton Symons -8.810.

Team Roping: 1st -Cauy Pokorney, Stapleton and Clay Holz, Niobrara -7.250; 2nd -Gus Franzen and Tomas Margritz -7.950; 3rd -Sage Miller and Quade Potter -9.190; 4th -Danielle Wray and Ralph Saults -10.100; 5th -Cinch Heikel and Hunter Heath -10.410; 6th -Andrew Koenig and Cody Fosket -10.480; 7th -Tee Whited and Mitchell Tucker -11.440; 8th -Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia and Trey Garey, Broken Bow -13.090; 9th -Jake Chasek and Justin Chasek -13.830; 10th -Marshall Still, Oconto and Weston Kunkee, Lexington -14.090.

Tie Down Roping: 1st -Grant Turek -10.380; 2nd -Kurtis Palmer -11.040; 3rd -Sage Konicek -11.800; 4th -Colten Storer -11.810; 5th -Tanner Whetham -12.000; 6th -Jackson Davis -12.200; 7th -Quade Potter -12.730; 8th -Merit VanHorn -12.950; 9th -Cameron Jenson -13.100; 10th -Justin Chasek -13.570.

2nd Go

June 15

Bareback Riding: 1st -Trey Seevers -66.0; 2nd -Jared Schultis -59.0.

Barrel Racing: 1st -Adeline Hobbs -18.126; 2nd -Bailey Witt -18.155; 3rd -Shanna Bailey -18.398; 4th -Madison Stracke -18.414; 5th -Sydney Adamson -18.415; 6th -Riata Day -18.447; 7th -Brooke McCully, Mullen -18.451; 8th -Sheyenne Hammond -18.454; 9th -Hadley Teut -18.512; 10th -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -18.542.

Boys Cutting: 1st -Colten Storer -143.0; 2nd -Mason Ward -141.0; 3rd -Sage Konicek -141.0; 4th -Ty Bass, Brewster -140.5; 5th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -140.5; 6th -Wacey Flack -136.0; 7th -Hayden Jennings -135.0; 8th -Kaine Stokey -122.0.

Breakaway Roping: 1st -Danielle Wray -2.700; 2nd -Brooke McCully, Mullen -3.020; 3rd -Maddie Stump -3.160; 4th -Aluxyn Hollenbeck -3.160; 5th -Riata Day -3.270; 6th -Jaya Nelson -3.520; 7th -Emily Knust -3.520; 8th -Calli Bauer, Arcadia -3.650; 9th -Shailey McAbee -3.780; 10th -Hadley Teut -4.310.

Bull Riding: 1st -Conner Halverson -77.0; 2nd -Mason Ward -69.0; 3rd -Dodge Daniels -66.0.

Girls Cutting: 1st -Bayli Bilby -147.0; 2nd -Concey Bader -145.5; 3rd -Maddie Stump -142.5; 4th -Alexis Rutar -142.0; 5th -Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow -142.0; 6th -Faith Storer -137.0; 7th -Brook Bushhousen -131.0; 8th -Ashton Troyer -130.0.

Goat Tying: 1st -Wacey day -7.450; 2nd -Emily Knust -7.650; 3rd -Jessica Stevens -8.780; 4th -Talli Pokorny -8.870; 5th -Britney Brosius -8.910; 6th -Andrea Myer -8.910; 7th -Katie Miles -9.010; 8th -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -9.060; 9th -Ally Micheel, Sargent -9.320; 10th -Mataya Eklund -9.650.

Pole Bending: 1st -Adeline Hobbs -21.543; 2nd -Lauren Lehl -21.868; 3rd -Halli Haskell -21.924; 4th -Gracie Pokorny -21.950; 5th -Danielle Wray -22.673; 6th -Andrea Myer -22.717; 7th -Brooklyn Leach, Dunning -22.780; 8th -Anna Esch -23.646; 9th -Emma Hollenback -24.543; 10th -Reece Stanley -24.778.

Saddle Bronc: 1st -Jack Skavdahl -56.0.

Steer Wrestling: 1st -Marshall Still, Oconto -4.940; 2nd -Gus Franzen -5.920; 3rd -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -5.930; 4th -Quade Potter -6.160; 5th -Dalton Kunkee, Lexington -7.020; 6th -Clay Holz -7.250; 7th -Parker Johnston -7.430; 8th -Clayton Symons -7.950; 9th -Blake Henry -8.260; 10th -Trayton Travnicek -8.670.

Team Roping: 1st -Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton and Clay Holz, Niobrara -5.940; 2nd -Ty Chasek and Clayton Symons -6.860; 3rd -Colten Storer and Lane Chasek -7.580; 4th -Talon Mathis -9.330; 5th -Cameron Jensen and Tanner Whetham -16.150; 6th -Sean Miller, Callaway and Chase Miller, Broken Bow -22.130; 7th -Cole Laible and Marshall Trent -25.060; 8th -Cameron Lancaster and Nathan Lancaster -28.690; 9th -Sage Miller and Quade Potter -32.320; 10th -Cinch Heikel and Hunter Heath -38.880.

Tie Down Roping: 1st -Kurtis Palmer -10.430; 2nd -Jackson Davis -10.570; 3rd -Cameron Jensen -10.840; 4th -Grant Turek -11.040; 5th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -11.170; 6th -Sage Konicek -12.090; 7th -Colten Storer -12.990; 8th -Grant Lindsley -13.090; 9th -Gus Franzen -13.780; 10th -Quade Potter -14.160.

Short Go

June 16

Bareback Riding: 1st -Trey Seevers -69; 2nd -Jared Schultis -65.

Barrel Racing: 1st -Shanna Bailey -17.949; 2nd -Bailey Witt -18.074; 3rd -Mable McAbee, Ansley -18.341; 4th -Lexie Lowery -18.585; 5th -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -18.697; 6th -Sydney Adamson -18.814; 7th -Reece Stanley -20.177; 8th -Madison Mills, Eddyville -23.457; 9th -Adeline Hobbs -23.681; 10th -Madison Strcke -23.705.

Boys Cutting: 1st -Kaine Stokey -144.5; 2nd -Colten Storer -144.5; 3rd -Mason Ward -143.0; 4th -Sage Konicek -143.0; 5th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -141.5; 6th -Wacey Flack -132.0; 7th -Hayden Jennings -131.0; 8th -Ty Bass, Brewster -129.0.

Breakaway Roping: 1st -Aluxyn Hollenbeck -2.570; 2nd -Danielle Wray -2.720; 3rd -Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia -3.100; 4th -Maddie Stump -4.380; 5th -Emily Knust -23.960.

Bull Riding: 1st -Teran Sharman -68; 2nd -Ben Wood -46.

Girls Cutting: 1st -Concey Bader -144.0; 2nd -Brook Bushhousen -143.0; 3rd -Faith Storer -142.0; 4th -Ashton Troyer -139.0; 5th -Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow -139.0; 6th -Bayli Bilby -136.0; 7th -Alexis Rutar -136.0; 8th -Maddie Stump -130.0.

Goat Tying: 1st -Wacey day -7.550; 2nd -Mataya Eklund -7.990; 3rd -Bailey Witt -8.090; 4th -Talli Pokorny -8.410; 5th -Emily Knust -8.620; 6th -Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington -8.650; 7th -Jessica Stevens -9.560; 8th -Britney Brosius -9.700; 9th -Hadley Teut -10.040.

Pole Bending: 1st -Adeline Hobbs -21.562; 2nd -Ashlyn Jensen -21.563; 3rd -Gracie Pokorny -21.596; 4th -Halli Haskell -21.624; 5th -Jaylee Simonson, Dunning -21.768; 6th -Riata Day -22.072; 7th -Danielle Wray -22.222; 8th -Madison Mills, Eddyville -22.681; 9th -Lauren Lehl -31.676; 10th -Mataya Eklund -32.755.

Steer Wrestling: 1st -Tanner Whetham -4.390; 2nd -Quade Potter -5.340; 3rd -Marshall Still, Oconto -5.440; 4th -Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton -5.620; 5th -Gus Franzen -5.860; 6th -Sage Miller -6.510; 7th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -6.950; 8th -Talon Mathis -14.840.

Team Roping: 1st -Cameron Jensen and Tanner Whetham -6.770; 2nd -Ty Chasek and Clayton Symons -8.240; 3rd -Gus Franzen and Tomas Margritz -10.680; 4th -Colten Storer and Lane Chasek -16.150; 5th -Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton and Clay Holz, Niobrara -16.830; 6th -Tee Whited and Mitchell Tucker -36.290.

Tie Down Roping: 1st -Tanner Whetham -11.330; 2nd -Cameron Jensen -11.910; 3rd -Clayton Symons -13.400; 4th -Kurtis palmer -13.810; 5th -Colten Storer -14.350; 6th -Chase Miller, Broken Bow -14.540; 7th -Sean Miller, Callaway -17.910; 8th -Merit VanHorn -18.780.