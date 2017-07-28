Revised trail plan to be discussed Aug. 7 at Broken Bow Park Board meeting

The revised master trail plan will be discussed at the next Broken Bow Park Board meeting. The meeting is at 5:10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at the Municipal Building.

The revised map can be viewed online and downloaded at http://www.cityofbrokenbow.org/parks-and-recreation, click on “Updated Master Trail Plain - July 27, 2017.”

Revisions were made to the original plan after public feedback given at a July 10 Park Board meeting.

Copies of the map will also be available at the Broken Bow City office, according to City Clerk Stephanie Wright.