Revised trail plan to be discussed Aug. 7 at Broken Bow Park Board meeting
Friday, July 28, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The revised master trail plan will be discussed at the next Broken Bow Park Board meeting. The meeting is at 5:10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at the Municipal Building.
The revised map can be viewed online and downloaded at http://www.cityofbrokenbow.org/parks-and-recreation, click on “Updated Master Trail Plain - July 27, 2017.”
Revisions were made to the original plan after public feedback given at a July 10 Park Board meeting.
Copies of the map will also be available at the Broken Bow City office, according to City Clerk Stephanie Wright.
