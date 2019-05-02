Ribbon cutting for Earthjunk in Sargent

John and Cindee Haddix cut a ribbon for Earthjunk Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Sargent, Neb.

Cindee Haddix said Earthjunk is an online furniture business. She added many purchases are made by out-of-state buyers. "It brings in money to Sargent," she said.

Cindee and John also own Abbott Antiques.

They invite people who would like to have a booth at Flea183 June 13-15 to contact them via their webpage 183FLEA.com or 402-350-6740.