Ribbon cutting held for Captivative Images

The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting today, Thursday, May 23, 2019, for Captivative Images Photography Studio.

Amanda Nekuda has been in the business of taking photos since 2008. Today is her first day at her new studio at 135 South 9th Avenue in Broken Bow.

Her husband, Clint Nekuda, has Mean Creek Taxidermy right next door. The couple had the idea of renovating the empty space next to the taxidermy studio for some time. The process to turn it into a photography took several months, according to Amanda.

She takes photos for seniors, families, engagemenst and passports and can be reached at 308-870-4374. Captivative Images is open by appointment.

