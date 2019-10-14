Ribbon cutting held for House of Hugs Childcare

A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 to celebrate House of Hugs Childcare joining the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce.

Business owner Tammi Campbell cut the ribbon while family, friends and children who stay at the House of Hugs looked on.

Campbell has renovated the house at 536 N. C to be a full-service day care. Read more about the House of Hugs in this Thursday's edition of the Custer County Chief.