Ribbon cutting held for Rustic Patch
Thursday, June 13, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
Thursday, June 13, 2019 was the first day for The Rustic Patch to be open in Broken Bow. Located at 315 South 8th Avenue, the store is the second location for owners Sonya and Mark Griffith. They also own The Rustic Patch in Kearney. Home decor and fine;y-crafted items are available for sale. Read more about the store in the June 20 issue of the Chief. Get an e-subscription by signing up at this website today! Just click "Subscribe" at the top of the page and follow the links.
