Ribbon cutting for new floral shop and Arrow Mini Mall in Broken Bow

Arrow Mini Mall hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon (6/13/18) to celebrate recent renovations.

The ribbon cutting also celebrated the opening of a new floral and gift shop in the Mall, Grace & Gratitude. The shop carries flowers, plants, gifts, decor and balloons. The owner of the new shop is Karen Schipporeit.

Also in the Arrow Mini Mall is the China Garden and Eberle Boot & Saddle Repair.

The Mini Mall was purchased by Raschelle and J.B. Ross in January of this year. Renovations completed include lowering ceilings, installing new lighting, updating restrooms and putting in installations. There is one shop/office space currently available and one more will be available next year.

To inquire about renting space in the Arrow Mini Mall at 932 South E/Hwy 2 in Broken Bow, contact Raschelle and J.B. at 870-1252 or 870-2676.