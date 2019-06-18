Ridin' and Ropin'

The fast time in the barrel racing at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo came during the second performance, on June 13.

Barrel racer Emily Miller stopped the clock at 17.64 seconds to take over the lead.

The Weatherford, Oklahoma cowgirl was aboard her ten-year-old gelding Chongo, whose registered name is Namgis D 33.

It was the third rodeo back for the gray gelding, who was hurt at the Guymon, Okla. rodeo in early May. “He had two runs before this,” Miller said, “and tonight he definitely had his confidence back.”

Barrel racing horses can sometimes show a preference for indoor arenas or outdoor arenas, but Chongo does well at both. His owner and rider, Miller, doesn’t always. “I don’t ride him as well outside,” she said. “I have to really focus. He does his job. It’s just a matter of me doing mine.”

Chongo was trained and futuried on by Kylie Weast and purchased from Namgis Quarter Horses of Hondo, Texas. Miller has ridden him all winter, but it’s been hit and miss as far as winning. She and Chongo won a round at rodeos in Denver and San Antonio, but “we couldn’t put it all together with back to back runs.” At Rodeo Austin, she won her biggest check of the year: over $13,000. “That gave me a lot of confidence.”

Miller, who is a dental hygienist during the week and a barrel racer on weekends and during the summer, is ranked eighteenth in the world standings with nearly $33,000 won.

The leader in the second round of the tie-down roping is an Oklahoma man, Caddo Lewallen.

Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., had a time of 7.8 seconds to top the scoreboard.

He was aboard a ten-year-old bay mare, a horse he bought as a two-year-old and trained himself.

Lewallen, the son of Kerry and Vicki Lewallen, roped in high school and competed at the state and national levels while in high school, following in his dad’s footsteps as a tie-down roper. “It was something I’ve always been around. It’s what I do,” he said.

The 35-year-old cowboy competed in slack the morning of June 13 and left nearly as soon as he was done, headed for rodeos in Canada. He’ll spend the next two weeks in Canada then come back to the States.

His family, which includes wife Christy and daughters, ages eight and four, travel with him during the summers. In the winters, he travels with fellow steer wrestlers, but in the summers, his family goes along. “We take off and do our own thing,” he said. “We’re together all summer, and when the kids go back to school, we have to be home.”

They make sure to take time for the kids as they travel. In North Platte, the girls enjoyed Cody Park, and they visit parks, zoos, and swimming pools at the places they visit.

Lewallen has qualified eight times for the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo, the regional rodeo championship for Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma and has won the average there three times.

Other fast times and high scores from Thursday’s slack and performance are bareback rider Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo. (86 points); steer wrestler Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb. (3.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. (83 points); team ropers Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla./Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla. (5.7 seconds); and bull rider Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. (83 points).

The third night of action at the Buffalo Bill rodeo takes place Friday, June 14. The rodeo starts at 8 pm. Tickets are available online at www.NebraskalandDays.com and at the gate. For more information, visit the website.

High scores and fast times from Thursday morning slack and the second performance, June 13, 2019

Buffalo Bill Rodeo, North Platte, Nebraska

Bareback riding:

1. Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo. 86 points on Movie Madness; 2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 83.5; 3. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 82; 4. Mike Fred, Wamego, Kan. 74.

Steer wrestling:

2nd round

1. Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb. 3.7 seconds; 2.(tie) Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 3.8 each; 4. (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. and Jarek Van Petten, Meriden, Kan. 3.9 each.

Tie-down roping:

2nd round

1. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 7.8 seconds; 2. Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo. 7.9;

3. (tie)Caleb Bullock, Boise City, Okla., and Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa 8.0 each.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 83 points on Conviction; 2. Jake Finlay, Goodiwindi, Australia 81.5; 3. Roper Kiesner, Ripley, Okla. 79.5; 4. Connor Murnion, Jordan, Utah 74.

Team roping:

1. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla./Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla. 5.7 seconds; 2. Tory Shaffer, Ft. Lupton, Colo./Jason DeVore, Ft. Lupton, Colo. 7.6; 3. Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo./Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 10.6; 4. Brian Dunning, McClave, Colo./Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan. 11.4.

Barrel racing

1. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 17.64 seconds; 2. Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn. 18.04; 3. Kelly Reichmuth, Humphrey, Neb. 18.12; 4. Abby Phillips, Marshall, Texas 18.38.

Bull riding

1. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83 points on Bullet Proof; 2. Zach Parker, Ft. Scott, Kan. 76.5; 3. Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla. 74; no other qualified rides.