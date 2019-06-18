Roping in Dreams

A potential win in North Platte will get Blake Chauvin farther down the road.

The Raceland, Louisiana cowboy had a time of 7.8 seconds in the tie-down roping during the third night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, to tie for the lead in the second round in his event.

He rode a thirteen year old sorrel mare named Sister, who he purchased a year ago. The mare has been a blessing, he said. “She always works good, scores good, stops and pulls,” Chauvin said. Sister has her moments, though. “She’s a nag,” he said. “She can be mean sometimes, and sometimes she’s just the coolest horse to be around. It’s mood swings, I guess.”

A 2018 high school graduate, Chauvin, who is nineteen years old, began pro rodeo as soon as high school was over. He’s rodeoing fulltime, and a check from the Buffalo Bill Rodeo will help get him farther down the road.

But rodeo was not his first love. His granddad, Ridley Chauvin, was a tie-down roper and wanted his grandson to rope. Blake was not interested, choosing football instead. When he was fourteen years old, he got on a good horse and picked up a rope, and was hooked. “Grandpa roped calves all his life, and growing up, he always wanted me to rope. I didn’t want to rope at first. I just wanted to play football.” Once he started, “I’ve loved it since.”

Chauvin did well through the winter, rodeoing in the southeastern part of the U.S. The summer has been slow, though. “I’ve had a little rough start to the summer,” he said. The potential win in North Platte will get him started. “I had to get things going,” he said.

Like many other cowboys, Chauvin would someday like to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and be like twenty-four time world champion Trevor Brazile. “That’s everybody’s goal, to be the next Trevor Brazile. He’s a great guy. That’s every cowboy’s dream, to be like him.”

And the first phone call he makes after he’s done roping is to his granddad Ridley and grandma Joanna. “He tells me to call him as soon as I’m done roping,” Chauvin said. Chauvin sends videos of his runs to Joanna, who shows the videos to Ridley, because Ridley’s phone is a flip phone.

Chauvin will not place in the average; on his first run during slack earlier in the week, he did not make a qualified run.

Other fast times and high scores from the Friday night performance are bareback rider Mason Clements, Draper, Utah (82 points); steer wrestlers Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ark. and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. (4.2 seconds each); saddle bronc rider Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. (87 points); team ropers Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla./Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colo. (5.3 seconds); and barrel racer Shali Lord, Lamar Colo. (17.44 seconds). No bull riders made qualified rides tonight.

The final night of rodeo in North Platte wraps up on Saturday, June 15 when champions will be crowned and custom engraved buckles awarded to winners. The big rodeo parade takes place on Saturday at 1 pm. NebraskalandDays continues with more activities through June 22. The celebration wraps up next weekend with concerts by Jake Owen and special guests the Casey Donahew Band and the Whiskey Bent Band (June 21) and Kane Brown with special guests Lindsay Ell and Travis Denning (June 22).

For more information, visit www.NEBRASKAlandDays.com.

Results, 3rd Performance June 14, 2019

North Platte, Nebraska – Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Bareback Riding

1. Mason Clements, Draper, Utah 82 points on Nutrena’s Little Jet; 2. (tie) Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan. 81 each; 4. Cauy Pool, Bonanza, Ore. 78.5.

Steer Wrestling

2nd go round

1. (tie) Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ark. and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 4.2 seconds each; 3. Jon Herl, Goodland, Kan. 4.5; 4. Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas 4.6.

Tie Down Roping

2nd go round

1. Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La. 7.8 seconds; 2. Todd Brown, Lamar, Colo. 9.3; 3. Morgan Murray, Colorado Springs, Colo. 13.0; 4. L.D. Meier, Limon, Colo. 23.5.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 87 points on Nutrena’s Little Angel; 2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo.81; 3. Cody Martin, Eagle, Colo. 80.5; 4. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 79.

Team roping

1. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla./Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colo. 5.3 seconds; 2. Jay Tittel, Pueblo, Colo./Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas 6.1; 3. Denton Taylor, Craig, Colo./Dusty Taylor, Craig, Colo. 6.6; 4. Travis Bounds, Clifton, Colo./T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo. 6.7.

Barrel racing

1. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo. 17.44; 2. Deb Cox, Mullen, 18.06; 3. Gayle White, Dickens, Neb. 18.12; 4. Jeanne Anderson, White City, Kan. 18.59.

Bull Riding

No qualified rides.