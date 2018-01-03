Rotary gets a sneak peak at new digs for CNMC

While some areas may look far from finished, the new clinic at Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow is on track to be move-in ready for Central Nebraska Medical Clinic this April.

"The schedule says sometime in April," job superintendent Rick White with Beckenhauer Construction said and added that if all goes well, it could be a few weeks earlier.

"Everything has to come together," Micheal Steckler, CEO of Melham Medical Clinic, said. "I would hope sometime in April they make the move."

Steckler, who is retiring before the end of the month, guided members of Broken Bow Rotary around the 18,000 sq. ft. building. It holds 24 examination rooms and will provide 50 parking spaces, nearly double what is available at the current clinic.

Steckler said the clinic has been a $4.2 to $4.3 million project. Using the structure of the previous Heritage Hall saved a lot of money. "Building this from the ground up would have been $6.5 million," Steckler said. "We gutted the building, put on a new roof, put in new windows, insulation...We took an old building and are bringing it back to life."

New Melham CEO Virginia Schmidt will be on the job as of Jan. 15. Steckler's last day at Melham is Jan. 19. He is retiring to Yankton, S.D.