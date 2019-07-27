Route for Custer County Fair Parade Saturday July 27, 2019
Friday, July 26, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The route for the 2019 Custer County Fair Parade will be the traditional one, beginning on South B by Tomahawk Park, heading east, south on South 10th Avenue, then turning east on South D and ending at the Broken Bow Public Library.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Lineup of entries starts at 5 p.m. on South B at Tomahawk Park. Entries must be in place by 6 p.m. to be judged.
Placement of cones in parking spaces along the route will begin around 4:30 p.m. with streets closing approximately 6:30 p.m.
Category: