Route for Custer County Fair Parade Saturday July 27, 2019

The route for the 2019 Custer County Fair Parade will be the traditional one, beginning on South B by Tomahawk Park, heading east, south on South 10th Avenue, then turning east on South D and ending at the Broken Bow Public Library.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Lineup of entries starts at 5 p.m. on South B at Tomahawk Park. Entries must be in place by 6 p.m. to be judged.

Placement of cones in parking spaces along the route will begin around 4:30 p.m. with streets closing approximately 6:30 p.m.