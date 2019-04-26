Runza receives GROW award

Joyce and Kevin Richardson, owners of Runza Restaurant in Broken Bow, received the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce's GROW award Thursday, pril 25, 2019. The GROW award was presented to recognize Runza's contributions to Broken Bow and recent renovations at the restaurant which include new wainscoting, new paint, new wall decor and a new digital sign, according to Chamber Executive Director Deb Kennedy.

