Rustic Divas Home Decor and More celebrated in Broken Bow

Rustic Divas Home Decor and More opened in Broken Bow in March and the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting was celebrated today, June 26, 2019.

"I've always wanted to have a retail store to help women feel better about themselves," Magee said.

The store carries women's clothing sized XS to 3X.

Read more about the store and the clothing, decor, accessories, furniture and other items in the July 4 Custer County Chief.

The store is located on the west side of the Square in Broken Bow, 411 South 9th (the former U.S. Cellular storefront).