Ryno Road between Broken Bow and Callaway closed

A section of Ryno Road between Broken Bow and Callaway is impassable as Thurdsay morning, March 21, 2019.

It's been unofficially reported that a section of road has broken up and collapsed.

An representative with the Custer County Highway Department confirmed that a section has been closed. It's described as "down past Weese's, to the west, that stretch to the west going to Callaway."

The representative said county crews are trying to be on the broken section today. However, for the time being the road is closed.