With 100 percent of the 34 precincts reporting, the unofficial numbers show were Yes for Sales Tax for Anslyey and Sargent.

Ansley Sales Tax passed smoothly with 122 (70.52 percent) voting Yes and 51 (29.48 percent) voting No.

Sargent Sales Tax numbers are close with 109 voting (51.66 percent) voting For and 102 (48.34) percent voting Against.

Official numbers will be available by the end of the week.