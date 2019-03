In the Chief's 2019 Salute to Agriculture, read about

- Clay Govier and Ross Daake's travel seminar to Belgium, Poland, Germany and The Netherlands with Nebraska LEAD.

- Caring for the soil through no-till and cover crops

- Diversity in agriculture with Agri-Ecotrourism in the Sandhills

- The EPA's proposed rule year round e15 ethanol fuel and improving RIN market transparency