Salute to Harvest in this week's Chief (Oct. 25, 2018)

Streamlining harvest at KAAPA Ravenna

KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna has streamlined corn delivery to keep harvest moving.

Garden of Grace offers harvest to share

Broken Bow family creates garden where community can share in the harvest.

Nebraska leads nation in good, excellent corn

USDA numbers show corn in Nebraska with 80 percent good, excellent corn.

Nebraska Crop Progress and Condition

Nebraska, soybean maturity ahead of last year.

Director of Ag well versed in harvest.

Sallie Atkins brings lifetime of agriculture to Third Congressional District position.

Harvest past and present

Harvest numbers through the years, a lot at how harvesting has changed.

In the Chief August 22, 1946

Tom Mills and son brought in 50 bushels of corn an acre with early irrigation well.

‘Phenomenal’ harvest!

Guy Mills, Jr. talks harvest, ethanol and the future of ag.

Year round E15 could offset low prices

Colorado ag journal talks with Guy Mills. Jr. about what ethanol can do for fuel prices.

Harvesting the Sandhills Scenic Byway

From Grand Island to Ainsworth, a look at harvesting along Hwy 2, the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway.