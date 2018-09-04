Salvation Army provides Care and Rehab employees

The Custer County Salvation Army is currently providing gift cards to Schmick's Market and Grocery Kart for employees affected by the recent ownership change and withholding of employee paychecks at Broken Bow Care and Rehab Center. Money provided for the gift cards was donated during the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign held during the month of December, 2017. "People can know that when they put money in the kettle it actually goes to help people in the community," Carol Allen, a Salvation Army member said. "We're really glad to be doing this," Cheryl Smith, also a member of Salvation Army, said. "In my opinion, this is what we ring bells for, to help people in the community." The Salvation Army is currently at Broken Bow Care and Rehab handing out gift cards and will return Tuesday, April 10 from 5-7 p.m.