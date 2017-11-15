Sandhills students wins NACD poster contest

Miriam Ganoung of Halsey has won the 7th-9th grade category in the Nebraska Association of Conservation District’s (NACD) Poster Contest. Miriam attends Sandhills Public School.

The poster contest theme this year was “Healthy Soils are Full of Life!” One winner is selected in each division of of the following grade levels: Kindergarten-1st; 2nd-3rd; 4th-6th; 7th-9th and 10th-12th. Division winners are sent to to state competition and state winners compete at the national level in Greenfield, Ind.

Miriam's poster featured a cross-section view showing active life of insects and animals living below ground. The shoes of a person standing in grass above the animals and insect can be seen.

Typically teachers introduce the poster contest in their classrooms and encourage students to compete, however, students wanting to participate outside of the classroom, can contact their local Natural Resources District for information. All students K – 12 are welcome to compete.