Sandhills/Thedford Wrestling Results from D-4 Districts at Sutherland

NSAA Class D District 4 Results for Sandhills/Thedford

132

Fletcher Pollard (2-33) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Klayton Pagel (Maxwell) 18-26 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-33 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-33 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 17-14 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-33 (Fall 0:46)

138

Zack Bradley (6-25) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 13-20 won by fall over Zack Bradley (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-25 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Zack Bradley (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-25 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Robert Frisbie (Maxwell) 15-18 won by fall over Zack Bradley (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-25 (Fall 0:17)

145

Evan Hewett (23-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Hewett (Sandhills/Thedford) 23-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Zachary Sweet (Mullen) 35-13 won by fall over Evan Hewett (Sandhills/Thedford) 23-14 (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Round 2 - Evan Hewett (Sandhills/Thedford) 23-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Evan Hewett (Sandhills/Thedford) 23-14 won by fall over Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 1-30 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Semi - Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 30-4 won by fall over Evan Hewett (Sandhills/Thedford) 23-14 (Fall 2:03)

152

Reece Zutavern (32-9) placed 3rd and scored 17.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-9 won by fall over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 22-23 (Fall 0:44)

Semifinal - William White (Sutherland) 46-2 won by tech fall over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-9 (TF-1.5 5:39 (15-0))

Cons. Semi - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-9 won by tech fall over Kolby Welling (Crawford) 17-16 (TF-1.5 3:34 (18-3))

3rd Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-9 won by fall over Dalton Whisenhunt (Maxwell) 31-16 (Fall 4:00)

152

Colt Hesseltine (12-10) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Colt Hesseltine (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-10 won by fall over Ezra Thompson (Hitchcock County) 0-15 (Fall 0:30)

Quarterfinal - William White (Sutherland) 46-2 won by tech fall over Colt Hesseltine (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-10 (TF-1.5 4:24 (17-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Colt Hesseltine (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 22-23 won by fall over Colt Hesseltine (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-10 (Fall 1:48)

160

Dylan Lister (9-11) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Lister (Sandhills/Thedford) 9-11 won by major decision over Dallas Miller (Garden County) 11-20 (MD 10-2)

Quarterfinal - Seth Simants (Stapleton) 40-2 won by fall over Dylan Lister (Sandhills/Thedford) 9-11 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Lister (Sandhills/Thedford) 9-11 won by fall over Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County Stratton) 1-27 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 3 - Rope Anders (Crawford) 19-12 won by fall over Dylan Lister (Sandhills/Thedford) 9-11 (Fall 0:34)

160

Bryan Zutavern (28-14) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-14 won by fall over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 6-32 (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinal - Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-14 won by fall over Bryce Seier (Morrill) 24-23 (Fall 3:37)

Semifinal - Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 40-9 won by fall over Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-14 (Fall 3:07)

Cons. Semi - Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-14 won by decision over Rope Anders (Crawford) 19-12 (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match - Josh Cox (Mullen) 35-13 won by decision over Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-14 (Dec 6-2)

170

Reed McFadden (20-21) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 20-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 20-21 won by decision over Noah Jurjens (Brady) 18-15 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal - Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 37-7 won by major decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 20-21 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Semi - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 20-21 won by fall over Trey Kirch (Garden County) 11-28 (Fall 4:41)

3rd Place Match - Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 27-9 won by fall over Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 20-21 (Fall 1:47)

182

Gavin Barela (6-18) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Barela (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 22-3 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-18 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Barela (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Barela (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-18 won by fall over Cole Downey (Southwest) 8-14 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Semi - Tyler Wolfe (Maxwell) 34-16 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Sandhills/Thedford) 6-18 (Fall 2:09)