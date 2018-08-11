Santa Cop lunch raises over $2,300 for Christmas presents for kids

Over $2,300 was raised at the Santa Cop Luncheon Sunday. The funds will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for area children. The gifts will be delivered by local law enforcement officers.

The Knights of Columbus, Grocery Kart and Subway sponsored the lunch which was organized by the Salvation Army.

Donations can be sent to Julie Toline, 116 11th Avenue, Broken Bow, NE, 68822.

Contact Toline at the Broken Bow Police Station for applications for receiving gifts.