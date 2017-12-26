Santa leaves behind Artic temps for Central Nebraska
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Five degrees was forecast to be the high temperature for central Custer County the day after Christmas for 2017. The National Weather Service forecast a high of 5 degrees Farenheit for Tuesday, Dec. 26, with mostly sunny skies. Temps for Monday night will dip well below zero with a forecast low of -8.
Highs for mid-week will be in the teens with a high of 23 for Thursday. The weekend should see the return of single digit highs with 9 forecast for Saturday along with a slight chance of snow.
